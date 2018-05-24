Download app Get started

Organize Applications
Wolf Flow can manage and store almost any application.
Automated Time Tracking
Easily pull a report showing you what you spent your time on.
Eliminate Distractions
Mute pesty notifications and interruptions in specific Sessions.
System Requirements

Currently Wolf Flow operates on Windows 10 operating system. Are you unsure what operating system you are using? Find out here

Current Operating Platform

The Wolf Pack

We are passionate about helping people be their most productive selves by changing the status quo of our digital workflows.
Alex Coffin - CEO

Alex

Co-Founder & CEO

As the technical architect of Wolf Flow, Alex focuses on how Wolf Flow is implemented while bringing our vision to life. He focuses on the big picture and is passionate about creating new tools that help others improve their productivity and work-life balance.
Jen Juedes - COO

Jen

Co-Founder & COO

Jen’s time is spent ensuring optimal user experience with Wolf Flow while keeping the team on track to achieving daily goals. She is passionate about streamlining processes and creating intuitive product designs that are easy to use.

